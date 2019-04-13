This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Read our privacy policy>

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global black swan which has severely impacted the global economy. Banking sector is also undergoing challenges from sharply declined economic activities, decreased deposits and loans, as well as higher unemployment rates and non-performing loan ratios.

In the crisis, Banks will quickly shift from offline operations modes such as branches and merchants to online modes including mobile banking. In this new normal, emerging technologies are used to upgrade business scenarios such as account opening, approval, credit, and risk control.

The pandemic will accelerate the digital transformation of the banking sector. When traditional offline services are affected, FinTech becomes prominent. The pandemic prevention and control efforts help move offline services to online platforms. Financial institutions have increased financial IT investment, strengthened mobile banking service capabilities, and accelerated innovation to drive digital transformation.

We believe that digitalization will be rapidly and widely used in this process. Banks should preactively think and prepare for the subsequent changes in life and customers, and make services more agile to coping with uncertainties of the future.

Please join us as we are pleased to invite you to the Huawei Southern Africa FSI Summit online 2020, you can learn how the FSI sector cope with the impact of the epidemic from author of Bank 4.0, and c-suite from African and Chinese banking sector.

Global Success Cases Intelligent Finance  Banding Together with Banks

Agenda

  • Time
  • Topic
  • Speaker
  • 10:00-10:05
  • Huawei in Banking Sector
  • Chen Lei
    President of Huawei Southern Africa Region
  • 10:05-10:25
  • How Mobile will Lead Banks out of COVID-19
  • Brett King
    Author of Bank 4.0
  • 10:25-10:40
  • New Thoughts about the Mobile Strategy in the “New Normal”
  • CHEN KUN TE
    Huawei Chief Digital Transformation Officer
  • 10:40-11:00
  • Webank: Digital Bank Decoded
  • Yao Huiya
    Head of FinTech Innovation, CIO Webank, China
  • 11:00-11:05
  • Lucky Draw
  • 11:05-11:25
  • How Pandemic Change FNB Business and How to Use ICT Technologies Coping with It
  • Lucille De Kock
    Head of Data Analysis & Product Management
    FNB, South Africa
  • 11:25-11:45
  • KCB Continues to Promote Inclusive Finance in Kenya
  • Joshua Oigara
    Group CEO & MD, KCB Bank Group
    Chair of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA)

    Alex Siboe Wekunda
    Head of Fintech, KCB Bank Group, Kenya
  • 11:45-12:00
  • How to Use the New ICT Architecture to Reduce Costs to Cope with the Pandemic
  • Xia Zhiyuan
    Director of Big Data & AI lab, ICBC, China
  • 12:00-12:05
  • Lucky Draw
Speakers

  • Chen-Lei
    Chen Lei

    President
    Huawei Southern Africa Region

  • BrettKing
    Brett King

    Author of Bank 4.0

  • CHENKUNTE
    CHEN KUN TE

    Chief Digital Transformation Officer
    Global Financial Services
    Huawei EBG

  • YahuiYao
    Yao Huiya

    Head of FinTech Innovation
    Webank, China

  • LucilleDeKock
    Lucille De Kock

    Head of Data Analysis & Product Management
    FNB, South Africa

  • AlexSiboeWekunda
    Joshua Oigara

    Group CEO & MD, KCB Bank Group
    Chair of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA)

    Alex Siboe Wekunda

    Head of Fintech
    KCB Bank Group, Keyna

  • ZhiyuanXia
    Xia Zhiyuan

    Director of Big Data & AI Lab
    ICBC, China

Products & Solutions

""

Financial Cloud

Financial Cloud Solution achieves rapid deployment and elastic service scaling in application systems.

""

Financial Big Data Application

Huawei’s Financial Big Data Solution gives enterprises big value from Big Data quickly and easily.

""

Campus Network Solution

Huawei Intent-Driven CloudCampus is an innovative way of networking that helps enterprises build visible, predictive, and manageable campus networks.

Success Stories

""

National Bank of Greece Steps into a 100G-Ready Network Era

Huawei smart finance solutions use current intelligent routing switches to replace old devices from past vendors.
Absolut Bank

Absolut Bank Builds Efficient OA Platform with Huawei OceanStor Dorado

Established in 1993, Absolut Bank is one of the Russian Federation’s most-active commercial banks. In recent years, it has focused on Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) for quick market expansion. Absolut Bank is now among Russia’s top 10 commercial banks.
piraeus bank banner list

Huawei All-Flash Storage Meets Piraeus Bank's Ever-Growing Demand for New IT Services
1114 Vostochny Bank 800 600

Russia Bank V Uses Huawei All-Flash Storage

Bank V expanded its business rapidly to 700+ branches across 10 Far Eastern federal subjects.