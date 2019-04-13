The COVID-19 pandemic is a global black swan which has severely impacted the global economy. Banking sector is also undergoing challenges from sharply declined economic activities, decreased deposits and loans, as well as higher unemployment rates and non-performing loan ratios.



In the crisis, Banks will quickly shift from offline operations modes such as branches and merchants to online modes including mobile banking. In this new normal, emerging technologies are used to upgrade business scenarios such as account opening, approval, credit, and risk control.



The pandemic will accelerate the digital transformation of the banking sector. When traditional offline services are affected, FinTech becomes prominent. The pandemic prevention and control efforts help move offline services to online platforms. Financial institutions have increased financial IT investment, strengthened mobile banking service capabilities, and accelerated innovation to drive digital transformation.



We believe that digitalization will be rapidly and widely used in this process. Banks should preactively think and prepare for the subsequent changes in life and customers, and make services more agile to coping with uncertainties of the future.



