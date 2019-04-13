Introduction
The COVID-19 pandemic is a global black swan which has severely impacted the global economy. Banking sector is also undergoing challenges from sharply declined economic activities, decreased deposits and loans, as well as higher unemployment rates and non-performing loan ratios.
In the crisis, Banks will quickly shift from offline operations modes such as branches and merchants to online modes including mobile banking. In this new normal, emerging technologies are used to upgrade business scenarios such as account opening, approval, credit, and risk control.
The pandemic will accelerate the digital transformation of the banking sector. When traditional offline services are affected, FinTech becomes prominent. The pandemic prevention and control efforts help move offline services to online platforms. Financial institutions have increased financial IT investment, strengthened mobile banking service capabilities, and accelerated innovation to drive digital transformation.
We believe that digitalization will be rapidly and widely used in this process. Banks should preactively think and prepare for the subsequent changes in life and customers, and make services more agile to coping with uncertainties of the future.
Please join us as we are pleased to invite you to the Huawei Southern Africa FSI Summit online 2020, you can learn how the FSI sector cope with the impact of the epidemic from author of Bank 4.0, and c-suite from African and Chinese banking sector.
Agenda
- Time
- Topic
- Speaker
- 10:00-10:05
- Huawei in Banking Sector
- Chen Lei
President of Huawei Southern Africa Region
- 10:05-10:25
- How Mobile will Lead Banks out of COVID-19
- Brett King
Author of Bank 4.0
- 10:25-10:40
- New Thoughts about the Mobile Strategy in the “New Normal”
- CHEN KUN TE
Huawei Chief Digital Transformation Officer
- 10:40-11:00
- Webank: Digital Bank Decoded
- Yao Huiya
Head of FinTech Innovation, CIO Webank, China
- 11:00-11:05
- Lucky Draw
- 11:05-11:25
- How Pandemic Change FNB Business and How to Use ICT Technologies Coping with It
- Lucille De Kock
Head of Data Analysis & Product Management
FNB, South Africa
- 11:25-11:45
- KCB Continues to Promote Inclusive Finance in Kenya
- Joshua Oigara
Group CEO & MD, KCB Bank Group
Chair of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA)
Alex Siboe Wekunda
Head of Fintech, KCB Bank Group, Kenya
- 11:45-12:00
- How to Use the New ICT Architecture to Reduce Costs to Cope with the Pandemic
- Xia Zhiyuan
Director of Big Data & AI lab, ICBC, China
- 12:00-12:05
- Lucky Draw
